Torres attends Chamorro festival in San Diego

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres is expected to be back on island Monday night after attending the 8th Annual Chamorro Cultural Festival in San Diego, California over the weekend.

Acting Press Secretary Kevin Bautista said the governor will be returning on Monday evening and report back to work on Tuesday to prepare for his State of the Commonwealth Address set for Friday at the multi-purpose center.

The governor left for San Diego on Friday to attend the Chamorro Cultural Festival which was held on the California State University-San Marcos campus on Saturday, March 25.

Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo also participated in the annual event which is organized by Chamorro Hands in Education Links Unity or CHE’LU, a San Diego-based non-profit focused on preserving the Pacific Island culture of the Chamorros.





Bautista said the festival celebrates the culture, customs, arts, and the people of the Mariana Islands — the CNMI and Guam — and is attended by Chamorros from all over the states and around the world.

Bautista added that this year’s theme was “Ta Na’ La’la’ Gi Halom i Famagu’onta...i Lengguahita yan Kutturata” or “Let it Live from Within Our Children...Our Language and Our Culture.”

“Given the festival’s theme and venue of Cal State San Marcos, the festival reinforced its educational goals by providing festival-goers with a wide range of immersive cultural exhibits that showcase the customs and history of the Marianas,” he said.

“The CNMI Office of the Governor is proud to have helped CHE’LU in organizing the event and to assist in promoting its mission of highlighting and strengthening Chamorro language, culture and health through education,” Bautista added.