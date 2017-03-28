Nikita Hofschneider commissioned as Army 2nd lieutenant

NIKITA Ann Takai Hofschneider was commissioned as 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army on Friday afternoon.

Hofschneider, 23, is the daughter of Felix Hofshchneider and Evelyn Takai. She attended Northern Marianas College and obtained her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at the University of Guam.

The ceremony, held in the Saipan mayor’s conference room on Friday, was attended by family members and friends.

Army Lt. Col Jay A. Blakley, who administered the Army Oath of Commissioning to Hofschneider, commended her persistence that, he said, allowed her to overcome the trials, stresses and other obstacles she encountered in her personal life.

“It is my great pleasure to [be here] today,” Blakley said as he also congratulated her family for their full support.

He said the new 2nd lieutenant will be assigned to South Korea.

“It’s a tough place,” he told Nikita Hofschneider, but he also expressed confidence that she would be able to cope with any hardship because of her strong character and intelligence as an officer.

The ceremony was also attended by University of Guam U.S. Army senior military instructor Master Sgt. Troy W. Farnell while Sgt. 1st Class Michael Techur participated through video conference.

Felix Hofschneider said he was proud of his daughter, but added: “Even though she’s not there yet, we still worry about her,” referring to her deployment to Korea.

In an interview, Hofschneider said she will leave for Korea on April 1 for a one-year tour of duty but added that she may extend up to three years.

“I am very proud to be a woman from the CNMI and will show everyone that it doesn’t matter what gender you are or where you come from.”

She said she overcame all the difficulties because “even though it was hard, I knew I could do it and I did.”

Before pursuing her college education on Guam, she was very active in community service on Saipan.

She said her experiences as a volunteer encouraged her to join the military.

“I really care about our island and my family,” she said, adding that she wanted to find another way to serve her country.

She said she appreciates the virtues she learned from her parents who, she added, helped mold her character and allowed her to remain strong during the military training she had to undergo.

Her advice to her peers: “You don’t have to be in the military; just be happy in whatever it is you choose to do.”