Dandan store robbed

AN unidentified man robbed the 7 Star Market in Dandan and assaulted its owner with a machete on Friday evening.

The owner of the store, who does not want his name published, sustained injuries. He had cuts and lacerations on his arms and head. Fingers on his left hand were severed and he had to be taken to the hospital’s emergency room. His wife suffered minor lacerations on her arm.

In an interview on Saturday morning, the storeowner said the robbery happened around 9 p.m. Friday as he and his wife were preparing to close the store for the night. He said he was in the back room when he heard his wife say, “I don’t have money!”

He came out when he heard her say it again and saw a gun pointed at his face.

Realizing that the gun was not real, the storeowner threw a chair and a knife at the robber who then swung a machete at him.

He said the robber wore a mask, was 5’5 or 5’6 in height and of medium built.

During the robbery, he hugged the cash register, and also pulled the cables from the closed circuit TV, the storeowner said, adding that the robber got away with about $60.

Witnesses saw a sedan parked close to the store speed off a few minutes before the police arrived at the scene.

The Department of Public Safety had yet to issue a statement regarding the robbery as of Sunday evening.

On Feb. 20, 2017, the LZ Market was robbed by a masked man with a pistol and a machete.

In Nov. 2016, the New Family Discount Market was robbed by a masked man with a machete.

In other news, Variety on Sunday learned about an investigation regarding the death of a security guard early Thursday morning outside a poker arcade in Dandan, a block away from the 7 Star Market.

Family members of the deceased man who were interviewed by this reporter believed that he was beaten to death, adding that his body was found under a tangerine tree.

Variety also learned that police investigators interviewed residents in the area regarding the incident.

As of press time Sunday evening, DPS had not issued a statement about this incident.