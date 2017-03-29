Saipan municipal council eyes new building

THE Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council is asking the Office of the Governor to authorize a change in the project location of the proposed construction of a new municipal council building in Chalan Kanoa.

In his letter to the governor’s authorized representative Virginia C. Villagomez, municipal council chairman Luis John Castro said the Department of Public Works has declared that the current council building is structurally unsound, and would pose safety and environmental hazards to the community.

According to DPW, Castro said, “undertaking rehabilitative reconstruction of the existing building will not change or improve [its] structural quality or integrity….”

He said “rehabilitative reconstruction would only result in cosmetic reconstruction patchwork at best, and would not satisfy the present structural code requirements for occupancy and use.”

Castro said after Typhoon Soudelor damaged the building in Aug. 2015, the council has been operating without a building to this day.

In Dec. 2016, Castro said the council was apprised for the first time about ongoing correspondence between the local Historic Preservation Office and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s internal staff with regard to the old building.

He said they have attempted at least five times to meet with the local HPO to discuss the issue but to no avail.

HPO, he added, is against the demolition of the pre-war building, which, according to DPW, has serious structural deficiencies.

“The council has been forewarned [by DPW] that the building does not and will not pass the existing code for occupancy and use as intended by the council,” Castro said.

He said they are seeking an authorization to change the project location because, otherwise, the cost will be above and beyond the FEMA-approved funding scheme due to HPO’s decision against demolition which would create unfunded rehabilitative reconstruction costs, he added.

He said under their proposal, the new building will be constructed in the same area with the same structural footprints but with a reinforced concrete roofing system.

“It will be for the same purpose, and have the same design and intended uses,” he added.

Constructing the new building at another location on the same property will allow the council to save on demolition and hauling expenses, Castro said.

“Once [the relocation is] approved, the council will immediately proceed with the A&E for a concrete structure with a reinforced concrete roof,” Castro said in his letter to Villagomez.