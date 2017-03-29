International ballet stars, Glushko Academy students to perform at two-day concert

GLUSHKO’s Academy of Performing Arts will stage a two-day ballet concert showcasing the talents of its 57 students and visiting international ballet stars at the Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe on Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2.

Anna Glushko, owner and choreographer of Glushko’s Academy, said the concert will feature scenes from “Don Quixote.”

Russian stars Alexey Nasadovich and his wife Margarita Rudina will once again perform on island, this time with Saipan-born and Tokyo-based Marin Nakamura.

Aside from the ballet dancers, Glushko said there will be two local theater actors who will perform in this year’s concert.

Her academy has been hosting ballet concerts for 15 years now, she added.

“We do different ballet productions every year. We did an adaptation of ‘Nutcracker’ and ‘Swan Lake’ in previous years,” she said.

Glushko has been teaching ballet on Saipan since 2002, and she directs and choreographs all the performances of her students.

“I want people to experience and see ballet performances. In other countries, it is very expensive to watch this kind of show, especially when they cast professional ballet dancers,” Glushko said.

Tickets for this year’s ballet concert are available at Shell gas stations in Puerto Rico and Susupe. The price is $15 for adults and $10 for children.