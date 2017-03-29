CHCC’s Muna: Losing federal certification is not an option

COMMONWEALTH Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said they are working hard to make sure that even if their healthcare workforce is reduced, it will not affect their U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services certification.

“It is not an option for us — CHCC’s goal is to make sure that it does not affect CMS certification,” she added.

“We are focusing on standards of care” required by CMS, she said, adding that CHCC intends to meet those standards.

“There are certain requirements that must be met, and we have to make sure that this is done.”

She said due to the CW cap, it is likely that they will soon have fewer nurses. Most CHCC nurses are nonresidents.

“If that happens, we have an option to look somewhere else for nurses, whether we use travelling nurses or manpower services” which are expensive.

“If that’s the case, if that’s all we have to tap, what’s going to happen is that we are going to reduce some of the services to ensure that we still meet [CMS] conditions.”

But reduced services will definitely affect CNMI healthcare, Muna said. “Because basically you are removing preventive care, you’re removing chronic care treatment maintenance — and when you remove all of that, it hurts the healthcare system, and what you will see is an increase in hospitalizations, you will see an increase in Emergency Room services, which is something we don’t want, honestly. We don’t want to see the clinics closed.”

She said CHCC wants “every one [on its staff] to stay, and that is our primary goal. Our human resources staff is working night and day to make sure all the [CW] documents are in place and are submitted in a timely manner and not capped out like what happened to the April batch.”

Of the 171 CHCC personnel who may have to leave the CNMI because of the CW cap, 125 are nurses, including three from the Rota Health Center and five from the Tinian Health Center.