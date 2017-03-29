Senate committee deliberates on critical measures

THE Senate Committee on Fiscal Affairs has begun reviewing critical pieces of legislation, including bills that will provide funding for the Marpi Landfill and require employers to pay CNMI prevailing wages for public works projects.

The committee, which is chaired by Sen. Jude Hofschneider, held a meeting on Monday afternoon in the Senate chamber to discuss the bills.

The committee members are Sens. Justo Quitugua, Sixto Igisomar, Paul Manglona, Francisco Cruz and Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon. Their meeting was open to the public but no one showed up.

Among the bills the senators discussed were S.B. 20-6 which will earmark 50 percent of the Environmental Beautification Tax to the solid-waste program to pay for landfill renovation and upgrades at the Marpi Landfill; and S.B. 20-18 which will require employers to pay CNMI prevailing wages for public works projects.

Hofschneider said the intent of S.B. 20-6, which was introduced by Senate President Arnold Palacios, “is to address the financial needs of the Marpi Landfill and any other landfill as well as solid waste associated projects in Tinian. We will continue discussions to get further clarification on the status of how funds are being utilized as there have been bills passed since the creation of this bill. We want to make sure everything is clear and we’ll go from there.”

As for S.B. 20-18, which was introduced by Senator Manglona, Hofschneider said they will invite comments from the private sector.

“We will gather more information with respect to the prevailing wages. We will invite comments from the chamber of commerce, the Department of Labor and other members of the business community.”

In introducing S.B. 20-6, Senate President Palacios said the Marpi Landfill urgently needs funding.

He said the landfill system has three cells where trash and debris are stored. Cell one, which is the largest of the three, will be filled to capacity in five months. Cell two cannot be opened to the public unless cell three is prepared and ready.

The CNMI needs to spend some $4 million to prepare cell three and $13 million to cap cell one. Altogether, some $17 million is needed for the landfill, Palacios said.