MVA official notes progress in improving visitors’ airport experience

MARIANAS Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion says they’re happy to see that something is being done to reduce the long wait of newly arrived tourists in the Saipan airport’s immigration area.

In an interview on Saturday, Concepcion said MVA, the Commonwealth Ports Authority, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other CNMI agencies are trying to minimize the visitors’ discomfort by providing additional amenities at the airport.

He said MVA has donated five water dispensers while KSPN donated three flat-screen TVs that feature instructions on filling out documents, safety tips and island destinations.

There are also benches now in the hallway where visitors can sit upon arrival, he added.

Concepcion said MVA is also providing CPA with $250,000 to purchase Automated Passport Control or APC machines.

“I believe we can purchase up to four machines, and this will reduce the backlog as one machine is equivalent to four immigration officers — it will help speed up the process,” he added.

“We’ve been working closely with CPA and CBP and other partners and we are happy to see some progress. As much as possible we want the visitors’ trip experience to be comfortable. The long wait that they are experiencing upon their arrival is something that is beyond our control so making it at least a bit more comfortable is the least that we can do right now.”

The long wait at the airport — for hours in many cases — is not good for the local tourism industry which is finally starting to recover after years of decline, he said.

“The long wait at the airport upon arrival is now the first impression that people get when they visit the Marianas. It is a big challenge for the tourism industry.”

So far, Concepcion added, arrivals are still increasing. “However, as information spreads about the long wait in social media, blogs and in our overseas and websites market — the long-term impact will be a major concern.”