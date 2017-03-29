MHS breaks ground on $2.5M cafeteria

A $2.5 million cafeteria that will also serve as a culinary arts classroom will soon rise on the campus of Marianas High School.

On Monday morning, a groundbreaking ceremony for the federally funded project was led by Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero and Board of Education acting Chairwoman Janice A. Tenorio.

“We are glad that it is finally happening,” MHS principal Cherlyn Cabrera said. “This is the program that [the Public School System] and other stakeholders have been working on for more than 10 years,”





She said their cafeteria right now can only accommodate 400 individuals even though their school population is 1,600.

“So we are very excited about this project. We need a bigger cafeteria. A lot of our students have to eat outside, under the trees, because our cafeteria cannot accommodate them.”

She said the new cafeteria will also allow them to “expand our career technical courses, including culinary arts for which there is a big demand in the CNMI and many students are interested in it.”

Cabrera said they will partnering with the Northern Marianas Trades Institute in providing culinary arts training to PSS students.

Commissioner Deleon Guerrero said the cafeteria, which is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is expected to be completed in Feb. 2018.

She said the building will not only serve MHS students, but will also be used for culinary arts and other technical and vocational programs that PSS is offering to its students.

Regarding the MHS gymnasium that was damaged by Typhoon Soudelor in Aug. 2015, Deleon Guerrero said the repair and renovation will start soon, adding that the notice to proceed was issued to the contractor two weeks ago.

“They will be emptying the entire building so they can access it and do what they need to do. They will be assessing the damage from the typhoon and will be starting soon.”

The contractor is Philippine Goods Inc. in partnership with Efrain F. Camacho Architects & Engineers. Philippine Goods was also the contractor for the gym which was built in 2001.

Last year, MHS held its graduation ceremony in the parking lot because the gymnasium was badly damaged by the typhoon.