Bangladesh community celebrates Independence Day

28 Mar 2017
By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

FAHIM Uddin, a senior at Marianas High School, said he always attends the annual Independence Day celebration of the Bangladeshi community on Saipan.

“The celebration is important, especially to the younger generation so we can look back at our history,” he said.

On Sunday, the Bangladeshi community held its Independence Day celebration at the American Memorial Park theater.

Members of the Bangladeshi community gather to celebrate their nation’s Independence Day at the American Memorial Park theater on Sunday.

Uddin said the celebration focused on promoting their culture and language.

“At home our parents remind us to practice our culture,” he said, adding that even though they speak English they won’t forget their parents’ native language.

One of the performers on Sunday was Israt Hassan Chowdhury, a kindergarten student at Garapan Elementary School who recited a poem.

Israt Hassan Chowdhury recites a poem.

Muhammad Faridul Islam speaks of his life as a “warrior” during the Bangladesh war of liberation.

Muhammad Faridul Islam spoke about his experience as a freedom fighter during the Bangladesh war of liberation in 1971, while Ronjit Mollick shared his thoughts about the importance of celebrating Independence Day away from their home country.

“This is a very significant day for us because of the many lives that were sacrificed to gain our independence,” Muhammad Serajul Islam said.

For Muhammad Jahim Uddin, the annual celebration will help motivate the younger generation to “strengthen” their culture.

Rakibul Islam Mintu, president of the Bangladeshi Cultural Group, led its members in performing musical numbers, playing such instruments as the harmonium, the tabor, the conga, the mandira and the flute.

The Bangladeshi Cultural Group led by Rakibul Islam Mintu perform a musical number. Photos by Junhan B. Todiño

There were also poem recitals and cultural dances. Tarun Kumar Mondal was the master of ceremonies.

After the program, traditional food was served.

Mintu said the celebration was very successful, adding that many from the Bangladeshi community attended the program.

Other Bangladeshis attended a separate celebration at their mosque in Garapan while the Bangladeshi communities on Rota and Tinian also had their own celebrations, he said.

