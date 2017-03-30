Community volunteer supports imposition of pavilion user fee

A COMMUNITY volunteer who helps maintain the Sugar Dock Beach area expressed his appreciation to Division of Parks and Recreation Director Eli Cabrera for implementing a 1999 law that allows the imposition of fees on those who use public pavilions on Saipan.

“The enforcement will help ensure that the pavilions are maintained,” said Max Aguon, who also works for Parks and Recreation.

Aguon likewise thanked Martin Duenas of the Marianas Visitors Authority and Joe Kaipat from the Division of Environmental Quality as well as other maintenance and enforcement people for diligently helping to keep the beaches and parks clean.

“I know that some people are still upset about the implementation of the pavilion fee, but we can see for ourselves that there is already some difference as people are now more conscientious about picking up their trash and throwing it in containers or taking it home with them.”

Aguon said he was also grateful to private companies that continue to keep the island clean and beautiful.

He encourages everyone to actively participate by joining cleanups and picking up their trash after parties or gatherings on beaches or at parks.

Aguon, who has been a cleanup volunteer for many years now, said he will continue his community service as long as his health permits it.

“I will continue until I cannot do anything anymore due to physical disability,” he said.

The other regular volunteers at Sugar Dock are Diego Masga, Leo Villagomez, Joe Cabrera and Kim Taisacan.

Aguon said they are thankful to all the people who assist them and contribute food and refreshments for the volunteers: John Kiyu, Tom Demapan, Jesus Kiyu, Manuel Kiyu, Robert Lizama, Johnson Onasis, Joseph C. Santos, Roman Reyes, Tom Cruz, Agnes Teryama, Rita Fitial, Norbert Torres, Martin Tenorio, Juan Castro, Vicente Barcinas, Lawrence Fleming, Juanita Mendiola, Joe Limes, Joe Talofa, Tom Guerrero, Joe Muna, Luis Reyes, Ricardo Muna, David Muna, Martin Ada and Chuck George.