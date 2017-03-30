Woman gets 2 years probation for beating 4-year-old child

BAO Fang Li Mangarero was sentenced by the Superior Court last week to two years of supervised probation for beating a 4-year-old girl with a wire hanger.

Presiding Judge Robert Naraja sentenced Mangarero to five years imprisonment, but all suspended and with credit for the one day she had served in prison.

Mangarero pled guilty to child abuse. According to the plea agreement, on Sept. 13, 2016, she repeatedly struck a minor in her care with a wire hanger hard enough to leave bruises and welts on her buttocks.

As part of her sentence, Mangarero must attend 40 hours of counseling, pay a $2,800 probation fee and $100 in court costs.

Her supervised probation began on March 17, 2017 and ends on March 19, 2019.

A review hearing was set for June 13, 2017 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 202 A.

Michael Sato, assistant public defender, represented Mangarero while chief prosecutor Michelle Harris appeared for the government.

It was a staffer at a day-care center who reported the matter to the Division of Youth Services after noticing the girl’s injuries.

Mangarero told police that she spanked the girl using a hanger because the child lied to her.