State of the Commonwealth Address to focus on economy

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres says his first State of the Commonwealth Address, which he will deliver at 10 a.m. on Friday at the multi-purpose center, will focus on the islands’ current economic state.

In a brief interview on Tuesday afternoon after meeting lawmakers and the mayors, he said his address will explain “how we have been shaped through many administrations, where we are now and what we are doing to strengthen our foundation for the next generation.”

He said, generally, his address will highlight the good news.

“But I will also mention the challenges ahead of us and the actions that we have taken. Not everything is fine, but the most important part is we’ve done very well.”

He said he met with lawmakers on Tuesday “to thank them for the joint session to hear my address. I also told them about the idea of addressing unpaid land compensation obligations and judgments as a whole. I talked to them about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s offering low-interest loans.”

He added, “We also discussed revitalizing our infrastructure and how we’ll pay for it.”

With the economy improving, he said, “now is the best time for us to get a low-interest loan or float a bond and refinance our current bonds through USDA.”

Torres said he met with Mayor Joey San Nicolas of Tinian, Mayor David Apatang of Saipan, Mayor Efraim Atalig of Rota and Mayor Ben Santos of the Northern Islands to discuss the budget for fiscal year 2018 which starts on Oct. 1, 2017.

The governor said he will be submitting his FY 2018 budget proposal to the Legislature on Friday.