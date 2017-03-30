Speaker: Fatal accident at casino-hotel construction site under investigation

SPEAKER Ralph Demapan said there is an ongoing investigation involving the recent tragic accident that claimed the life of a worker at the Imperial Pacific International construction site.

In his response to Rep. Edwin Propst’s request for an oversight hearing, Demapan said they should “engage closely and communicate directly with the respective agencies involved in the [investigation of the] incident to allow for due process.”

He added, “We must respect their role and the protocols and procedures in place to respond to and prevent such incidences from happening again. I am presently in communication with key agency heads about this matter, and I expect a formal report from each to ensure the proper safety and health conditions of all workers and that proper measures are in place to prevent future incidents at the…project site and other developer construction sites for that matter as well.”

Demapan said the incident was tragic and they all share in the grief of the deceased construction worker’s family.

“I hope we can learn from this incident by ensuring that we all do our part and due diligence to prevent future accidents involving our workers in the CNMI.”

The speaker said before the House of Representatives recommends any action, it should let the investigation take its course and wait for its completion.

The Department of Public Safety and the Department of Labor are conducting the investigation, he added.

“It is important that we obtain credible data and information, and I am confident that most of your questions will be answered by the forthcoming report from the agencies I communicate with, including IPI and its construction contractor,” Demapan told Propst.

Instead of holding an oversight hearing, the speaker proposed a meeting with him, the chairman of the House Committee on Judicial and Governmental Operations, Rep. Ivan Blanco, and the chairman of the Health Committee, Rep. Jose Itibus, in order to “document and understand the issues and concerns raised.”

The speaker said these committees will follow the proper procedure in gathering information from involved parties before deciding if an oversight is warranted.

“I [also] encourage concerned citizens to bring issues to our attention and we will respond accordingly.”

In a separate interview, Rep. Joseph Deleon Guerrero, chairman of the Gaming Committee, said: “It seems to me that those issues are [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] issues. OSHA is a federal agency, and none of us are experts when it comes to OSHA issues. There is an OSHA office on island that can investigate it, so let’s leave it to qualified people and to the experts. Let’s see what the results of the investigation are.”