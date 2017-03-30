167 families still without safe, sustainable housing

NINETEEN months after Typhoon Soudelor, there are still 167 families without safe and sustainable housing and who are in need of assistance, CARE CNMI director Jenny Hegland said.

She said it will cost $600,000 to $800,000 to rebuild the homes of these families.

“Many of them are still living in houses that were severely damaged,” she said, adding that the families have not been able to repaire their homes due to lack of funds and other resources.

“They are either staying with relatives in overcrowded homes or they remain in houses that are unsafe.”

Hegland said they will continue to seek funding from the CNMI and federal governments.

Last year, the CNMI government provided CARE with over $300,000 in addition to the $95,000 from the offices of the governor and lt. governor which also provided housing for volunteer construction workers from the states.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided more than $100 million in its response to the disaster.

“We will continue to raise funds over the next nine months in order to serve the remaining families,” Hegland said, adding that they are also applying for a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Regarding workforce challenges, she said they will maximize their volunteer labor force and hire a contractor — “if there’s interest we can make progress quicker.”

On Tuesday, Hegland and AmeriCorps Vista Resource Development coordinator Maxine Laszlo made a Power Point presentation during the Rotary Club of Saipan meeting at Giovanni’s Restaurant regarding the programs and projects of CARE CNMI.





Laszlo said attending to the needs of the families that have yet to recover from the disaster is their priority this year.

As of March 2017, she said they have helped 155 families repair and rebuild their homes, adding that 302 other families were able to recover on their own.

Since the CARE program was launched after Soudelor in Aug. 2015, Laszlo said they were able to serve 381 families or 1,409 individuals who received various forms of assistance to help in their recovery.

She said 60 families received beds, refrigerators and other household items essential for long-term recovery while 155 families received building materials and/or labor to rebuild stronger houses.

Laszlo said CARE CNMI has become locally and federally recognized as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

The recovery program, she said, has had to deal with a lack of laborers and contractors, adding that the rebuilding program seemed impossible.

She said they sought outside skilled labor but bringing off-island volunteers was another challenge, especially the airfare and accommodations for the volunteers while they were on island.

Laszlo said they presented their case to FEMA which funded the airfare of the off-island volunteers, their incidentals and housing.

Hegland and Laszlo thanked the Rotarians for supporting the recovery efforts and for giving them an opportunity to report about the progress they’ve made.

“We’re really proud of how far we’ve come since Typhoon Soudelor thanks to the assistance of our many partner organizations,” Hegland said.

Soudelor was the first typhoon to make landfall on Saipan since Jean in April 1968. Typhoon Kim, which devastated the island in Dec. 1986, passed 18 miles north of Saipan.