Burglar caught in the act

DAVID Palacios Deleon Guerrero, 27, was arrested on Monday in the Chalan Kiya house he had broken into.

He was still inside the house at 8:50 a.m. when responding police officers arrived and observed that a screen had been damaged.

When one of the officers opened the back door, a man walked out and identified himself as David Deleon Guerrero, at which point the police arrested him.

The care-taker of the house is Deleon Guerrero’s uncle who was at work when he received a call from his son who said his cell phone had received a notification from the surveillance camera that was in the house.

The care-taker said the surveillance camera was set up after they lost several items in the home. The camera was placed on top of a china cabinet, monitoring the entire living room, his sister’s room and part of the kitchen.

According to the care-taker, everyone was at work at that time, and no one was supposed to be at the house which, he added, had been burglarized a week ago.

But he said his son told him that footage from the streaming surveillance camera indicated that Deleon Guerrero was walking around their living room and bedroom looking for something to take.

The care-taker told this son to call the police. The care-taker then headed back to the house.

He told police that a couple of weeks ago they bought a quantity of canned goods, but he later noticed that only two cans were left. He asked his wife and daughter about the canned goods, but they replied that they had not taken them.

He said he left several coins in a store room but those too were gone. He said his wife later discovered that their great-grand-grandmother’s jewelry worth thousands of dollars as well as jewelry belonging to his wife and daughter had also gone missing.

While Deleon Guerrero was being escorted by the police officers after being arrested, he said, “I’m sorry, I’m just hungry.”

Deleon Guerrero appeared before Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Courtroom 217 A.

Judge Kim-Tenorio set the bail at $15,000 and appointed Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit to represent Deleon Guerrero while Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

Deleon Guerrero’s next court appearance was set for April 5, 2017 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 217A.