Former lawmakers encourage women to take part in politics

FORMER Precinct 3 Rep. Felicidad Ogumoro and former Guam Speaker Judith Won Pat encouraged women to participate in politics, saying women should be empowered with political knowledge.

Ogumoro chairs the CNMI Women’s Association, one of the organizers of the 4th Annual CNMI Women’s Summit which was held at the multi-purpose center while Won Pat was one of the panelists.

On Tuesday, the second day of the summit, Ogumoro said women can do a lot in the community.

But she said they have had a hard time finding female candidates in election years.

She said women should consider public service as a profession.

Won Pat, a Democrat and Guam’s first female legislative speaker, agreed with Ogumoro.

“It’s about time,” Won Pat said. She wants to see more women on government boards and commissions “so they can start becoming involved in public life.”

More women, she added, should also be appointed department or agency heads.





“When women take those positions, they will start to feel their power and they will start to express their inner voice.”

Won Pat said it is very important to empower women.

“What we need to do now is to be able to take it outside our homes and our comfort zones. I see too many women take a backseat and let the men speak. But it’s the right time now, and it’s important for women to step forward because if not for women, a lot of issues would never be considered. For example, how can a man talk about maternity leave and justify it when he has not experienced it himself?”

Co-hosting the summit that ended on Tuesday was the Office of Women’s Affairs headed by Doris Drew.

The participants were from Saipan, Tinian, Rota and Guam,as well as close to 60 students from public and private high schools. This year’s theme was “Empowering Women as Leaders of Change.”

The other panelists were Vice Speaker Janet Maratita, former Sen. Jovita Taimanao, Board of Education acting Chairwoman Janice Tenorio and Marianas Young Professionals vice president Nola Hix.

The keynote speakers included attorney Viola Alepuyo of Imperial Pacific International and Dr. Julie Ulloa-Heath of Guam Community College.

The summit discussed women’s roles in home and workplace, politics as well as gender equality and parity, land and the environment, education and entrepreneurship.

On the summit’s last day, participants worked on an action plan and identified programs geared toward the engagement and advancement of women in the political, economic, and social development of the CNMI.