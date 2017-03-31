Melissa Bauleong taken to court by creditors

MELISSA Bauleong was arrested for failing to comply with a court order requiring her to make regular payments to her creditors.

She appeared in the custody of the Department of Corrections before Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio on Wednesday to answer her creditors’ claims against her.

Renbat Corporation, Isabel Villagomez and Wells Fargo have filed claims against Bauleong, according to court documents.

Attorney Mike White appeared for Renbat Corporation, attorney Michael Evangelista appeared for Wells Fargo while Isabel Villagomez appeared for herself.

Bauleong owes Renbat Corp. $1,237, and Wells Fargo, $16,345.15. It was not clear how much she owes Villagomez.

Evangelista told the court that notices sent to Bauleong went unanswered.

Judge Kim-Tenorio ordered the release of Bauleong once she posted a $150 bail. She was also ordered to pay $130 to the White law offices, and $50 weekly beginning April 14, 2017 to Renbat.

Bauleong was likewise ordered to pay Villagomez $50 biweekly through her Bank of Guam account.

As for Wells Fargo, Bauleong was ordered to make $80 biweekly payments beginning April 14, 2017 at attorney Evangelista’s law office.

During the hearing, Bauleong said she is employed by the Office of the Public Auditor, and that the reason she failed to make payments was because of her mother’s failing health last year.

Bauleong said she had been using most of her finacial resources to make her mother’s remaining days as comfortable as possible.

Judge Kim-Tenorio told Bauleong that disobeying a court order was not acceptable.