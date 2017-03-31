CNMI Labor chief: Employers must report workforce injuries

CNMI Department of Labor Secretary Edith Deleon Guerrero, in an email to Variety, said employers have the responsibility to report workplace injuries and or fatalities directly to the U.S. Department of Labor or its agency, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Variety asked her to comment on the recent fatal accident that claimed the life of a construction worker at the Imperial Pacific hotel-casino project site.

She said they are not allowed to discuss an ongoing investigation, but added:

“Effective on Jan. 1, 2015, all employers under the jurisdiction of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be required to report all work-related fatalities within eight hours and all in-patient hospitalizations, amputations and losses of an eye within 24 hours of finding out about the incident.”

She said “when information is received by the CNMI DOL it is also our responsibility (regardless if the CNMI DOL OSHA on-site consultation does not have the authority to enforce or issue citations) to ensure that the information received is transferred to the appropriate federal office that has jurisdiction on enforcement and citations while at the same time the CNMI DOL looks into the application of CNMI laws that grant the CNMI DOL authority to conduct an investigation in matters like this P.L. 15-108 is the authority for the CNMI DOL to conduct an investigation and report in writing to the attorney general.”

P.L. 15-108 is the Commonwealth Employment Act of 2007.