PSS seeks $54.1 million budget

EDUCATION Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero on Wednesday said the Public School System is requesting a $54.1 million budget for fiscal year 2018, which starts on Oct. 1, 2017.

In FY 2017, PSS requested $39.5 million and received a budget of $36 million. In Dec. 2016, PSS received an additional $10 million in casino revenues collected by the central government.

Deleon Guerrero said under the CNMI Constitution, the PSS budget must be at least 25 percent “of the general revenues of the commonwealth.”

But “we have a vision for our kids. The vision for our kids should not be restricted to that 25 percent. It really should expand and grow based on the needs of our students,” she added.

Deleon Guerrero said their budget request reflects the needs of the different schools and different programs, adding that she made sure that what they are asking for is what they need.

The education commissioner said they are also looking into the possibility of hiring a nurse for each public school.

She said it will require additional funding to hire nurses amid a nationwide nursing shortage.

“We don’t want to compete with the [Commonwealth Health Center] which also needs nurses. So we need to look at how we can meet the needs of the schools without taking away nurses from our only hospital.”

She added, “What we can do right now is to start planning. We need to start at where we can recruit to make sure that we equip our school with necessary personnel who can take care of our kid.”