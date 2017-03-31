Casino commission looks into Imperial Pacific’s financial status

THE Commonwealth Casino Commission discussed the financial status of Imperial Pacific International during a public hearing on Wednesday, including its ability to complete its hotel-casino project in Garapan.

Commission chairman Juan Sablan instructed Imperial Pacific International/Best Sunshine International to submit documents pertaining to the financial status of the company.

Commission vice chairman Joseph Reyes said he would like to see the company’s financial report.

He noted that IPI has also invested in the real estate business and several subsidiaries, adding that he is wondering how these companies are being funded by IPI.

The commission also discussed IPI’s request to waive the minimum bankroll requirement until its hotel-casino project is completed.

Charles McDonald, IPI’s legal counsel, said they are requesting a waiver from August 2017 to March 1, 2018.

The commission said completion means securing all the needed permits from the Department of Public Works.

Right now, McDonald said they are looking to obtain permits to operate the casino portion of the Imperial Pacific Resort Hotel very soon, but he is unsure when exactly the entire resort will fully open.

He assured the commission that they are still able to pay casino winnings despite not having the minimum bankroll.

The commission has approved the request for a waiver of the minimum bankroll which is $15 million and asked IPI to comply with the required amount until the project is completed in 2018.

Reyes, in an interview, said: “The minimum bankroll program…assures the patrons that they can be paid their winnings. The bottom-line is if IPI fails to do that, if they cannot pay winnings then the integrity of the commission is in question here. So we need to do our job to make sure that the licensee has the cash to pay the winnings.”