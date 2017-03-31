Demapan: Trump immigration policy a big concern for NMI

REPRESENTATIVE Angel Demapan said President Donald Trump’s immigration policy is a big concern for the CNMI as it may affect the local tourism industry.

Tourism is the primary economic driver of the commonwealth and if the CNMI loses it because of changes in U.S. immigration policy, the islands will be adversely affected, he added.

“That is a big concern for us because we understand that [the Trump administration’s] view of immigration is one based on issues happening on mainland America. But we’re also hopeful that they understand our views because, for example, our request for visa waiver and parole authority are based on our [tourism] needs.”

Demapan said “right now, I don’t think that there are significant or detrimental issues with regard to the visa-waiver program or parole authority in the commonwealth. And I think they have benefited us more than adversely impacted us and that’s the reason we ask the federal government to allow us to continue the process that we have today.”

He said sometimes, “federal policy that’s good for Washington is not good for the commonwealth. That is just the way things work. We’re in a remote location…not attached to the continental U.S. and that makes it more challenging for our economy. So we need to look at creative and innovative solutions, and part of that has been the parole and visa-waiver program.”

This has allowed the CNMI to gain new tourism markets such as China and Russia, he added.

But Demapan said there is no need to widen the visa-waiver program to include other countries.

“We also have to be mindful about our capacity. Lately, with the market that we already have, we are seeing some shortages in hotel rooms. We need to balance our tourism numbers and our capacity to accommodate them.”