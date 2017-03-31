Judge: Prosecutor violated court order

SUPERIOR Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho on Wednesday ruled that a government prosecutor violated a court order in a jury trial of a man charged with assaulting another man in a Garapan bar.

Judge Camacho also said that the in-court identification of the defendant, David James Aguon, by a testifying witness will be stricken from the record. The witness was Detective Flora Aguon, who was at the same bar when the incident happened.

The commonwealth was represented by Assistant Attorneys General Elizabeth Weintraub and Jonathan Wilberscheid while the defendant was represented by attorneys Victorino Torres and Matthew Holley.

Detective Aguon earlier testified that she had been shown a photo of the defendant by Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jason Tarkong. He asked her if the individual in the photo on his cell phone was the perpetrator she saw on the night of the incident.

The court said the identification procedure used by Tarkong was unduly suggestive and in violation of DPS procedures regarding a proper photo line-up.

Ruling from the bench, Judge Camacho suppressed both Aguon’s identification of the defendant and any photo shown by Tarkong.

The judge said any testimony regarding Aguon’s identification will be stricken from record and attorneys cannot question Aguon as to the identity of the perpetrator.

The attorneys could ask questions about the height and weight of the attacker, but not link these to the defendant, the judge said.

In essence, he said the parties could not use Detective Aguon’s testimony to identify the defendant as the individual she saw at the Black and White bar on the night of the incident.

The assault victim was taken to the hospital due to injuries he sustained after he was punched in the face and knocked out by David Aguon at the bar in Garapan on March 4, 2017.

The victim sustained injuries to the bridge of his nose that required seven stitches.

On March 22, 2017, the defendant’s counsel resumed his cross-examination of Aguon, and asked some questions regarding height and weight but did not link the testimony to the defendant.

During re-direct examination, Assistant AG Weintraub asked Aguon about her report regarding the incident in which she described the attacker as someone whose weight was 160-180 lbs.

Weintraub then pointed at the defendant in the courtroom and asked Aguon to estimate his weight.

Attorney Torres, outside the presence of the jury, made an oral motion to dismiss for prosecutorial misconduct.

He said Weintraub impermissibly linked Aguon’s testimony about the attacker’s weight to an identification of the defendant in the courtroom.

The court denied Torres’s motion but found that the government prosecutor improperly asked Aguon to identify the defendant in violation of the court’s suppression order.

The defendant through counsel moved to strike the testimony of Aguon in its entirety.

In his order, Judge Camacho stated that “while the prosecutor’s line of questioning went beyond the limits of the court’s instruction, the damage is not tantamount to preventing the defendant’s access to a fair trial.”

The court likewise declined to strike Aguon’s entire testimony from the record, but added that it was also not persuaded by the government’s arguments that no further action was needed.

“Detective Aguon’s identification of the defendant using his weight was made in the presence of the jury and the jury must again be instructed to disregard this identification,” Judge Camacho said, adding that “the jury will receive a curative instruction, instructing them to disregard Detective Aguon’s in-court identifications.”

On Wednesday, after the parties deliberated about a jury member who, the prosecution said, lied to the court during the preliminary examination of jurors, the court said the juror would no longer participate in the trial.