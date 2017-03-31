Court dismisses assault case

JUDGE Joseph N. Camacho on Thursday granted the prosecution’s motion to dismiss with prejudice the case against David Aguon, 31, who was charged with aggravated assault and battery.

According to the Office of the Attorney General’s notice of dismissal with prejudice, it has been determined that continued prosecution of the defendant is not in the best interests of justice.

After dismissing the case, Judge Camacho called in the jurors to thank them for their service.

Asked for comment, Assistant Attorney General Betsy Weintraub said: “It was just in the best interests of justice after we discovered new information. We just needed to do what needed to be done, and we did the right thing.” She did not elaborate.

Defense co-counsel Matthew Holley told Variety that they welcome the dismissal, adding: “This was a case about a bar fight, and it turned into a bar fight in the courtroom.”

He said “in cases like this both sides are coming in thinking they are right so tensions and emotions are high, but at the end of the day I commend the AG’s office for dismissing the case. We are grateful that our client is able to go home.”

Defense co-counsel Victorino D.L.G. Torres earlier complained to the court that Weintraub used a vulgar term of abuse when referring to him.

Weintraub accused Torres of making “unsolicited, condescending and misogynistic” statements to the court about her.

On Wednesday, Judge Camacho ruled that the prosecution improperly asked a witness to identify the defendant in violation of the court’s suppression order.

The court also found that the identification procedure used by the police was unduly suggestive and in violation of their photo line-up procedures.

The court ordered the suppression of any identification of the defendant by the witness or of any photo of the defendant shown to the witness by the police.

According to the prosecution, the assault victim was taken to the hospital due to injuries he sustained after he was punched in the face and knocked out by David Aguon at a bar in Garapan on March 4, 2017. The injuries to the bridge of the victim’s nose required seven stitches.