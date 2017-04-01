Walk for the ‘Red’ on April 1

(Press Release) — The 31st Annual Red Cross Walkathon will start at 6 a.m. this Saturday, April 1, at the 4-H Building in Susupe.

“We have been working for weeks to prepare for an extra special event this year,” said co-chair Patty P. McDonald. “We’ll be offering great give-a-ways for the walkers and four bounce houses for the younger children.”

“The Coca-Cola Group along with the Pacific Islands Club are this year’s major donors and have a long track record of helping our community, particularly with events focused on fitness” said Tayna Belyeu-Camacho, Red Cross board chair.

This year’s walkathon will also take place on Rota and Tinian on April 1. In addition to the 10K the event will have a 5K and Head Start 2K course for the younger children.

A $20 donation to the Red Cross provides entry to the walk, an event t-shirt, a Mickey Mouse plush toy and refreshments from Coke, Foremost and Subway.

Walkers who raise $75 dollars will receive two waterpark passes from PIC.

Prizes will be given out to schools with the most walkers and those that raise the most money.

For more information, call the NMI chapter at 234-3459.

Why support the Red Cross Walkathon?

The moniey raised by each walker will go directly to support the local NMI chapter and its many activities. The funds are used here in the commonwealth to provide assistance to those in need. Whether it’s helping fire victims in the middle of the night, or teaching someone to swim, the NMI chapter is here to serve our community.

The chapter provides disaster relief assistance, first aid and CPR training, swimming and lifeguard classes, as well as community education on hazards like typhoons, earthquakes and tsunamis.

The chapter also plays a vital role in providing emergency communications for family members trying to reach loved ones in the military The NMI chapter relies solely on the support and financial generosity of the people in the commonwealth. It is not an agency or part of the federal or CNMI government, but it is one of the nation’s largest health and human service organizations.