April is Sexual Assault and Child Abuse & Neglect Awareness Month

(Press Release) — The Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence and the CNMI DCCA Division of Youth Services are inviting members of the community to take part in the Proclamation Signing Ceremony for Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse & Neglect Awareness Month on Monday, April 3, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the multi-purpose center in Susupe.

The proclamation signing ceremony will have April 2017 recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse & Neglect Awareness Month in the CNMI.

The aim of Sexual Assault Awareness Month or SAAM is to bring much needed attention to the issue of sexual assault through education and awareness. Also, raising awareness helps give hope and support to victims, survivors and the community by working to remove the stigma and fear around speaking out against sexual violence.

This year’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month theme for the CNMI is “Engaging All Voices.”

Events and activities throughout April 2017 for SAAM include Walks Against Sexual Violence on Wednesday, April 5 in Kagman II and on Wednesday, April 19 in Chalan Kanoa with both events starting around 5 p.m.

Also, the highly anticipated S.A.F.E. Jamboree will be on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ada Gym in Susupe. The community is invited to take part in an afternoon of fun activities and amazing performances. Note that details on events and activities for Tinian and Rota will be shared and announced shortly.

In addition, tune in every Tuesday morning in April to KKMP on 92.1 FM and on Saturday, April 8, 2017 for the Marianas Agupa’ Live Radio Show on 100.3 FM to hear professionals and community members discuss various topics related to SAAM.

For more information related to SAAM, contact NMCADSV at 234-3878 or email info@endviolencenmi.org. For more updates and news, follow NMCADSV on Facebook, Twitter (@EndViolenceNMI) and Instagram (@nmcadsv).

For more information related to Child Abuse & Neglect Awareness Month, contact the Division of Youth Services at 664-2550 or 664-2565.