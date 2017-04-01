Imperial Pacific, ex-VP settle lawsuit

IMPERIAL Pacific (CNMI) LLC, operator of Best Sunshine Live casino, and its former vice president of table games have reached a settlement agreement.

Danny Ewing earlier filed a $75,000 lawsuit in federal court alleging wrongful termination, wrongful failure to hire, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Ewing was terminated by Imperial Pacific on Aug. 1, 2016.

According to the settlement conference minutes, the parties have reached a settlement in the case and will be filing their dismissal papers next week.

Ewing was represented by attorney William Fitzgerald while IPI was represented by attorney George Hasselback.

Also present during the settlement conference were Chuck McDonald, Imperial Pacific’s in-house legal counsel; Dave Guerrero, assistant vice president of the compliance division; Don Browne, senior vice president for casino operations; and Charles Meredith, senior vice president of the legal and compliance division.

The settlement conference was held in federal court room 301 with Senior Judge Alex R. Munson presiding.