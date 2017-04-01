Finance announces income tax filing deadline

DEPARTMENT of Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson says the deadline for the filing of income tax returns is April 17, Monday.

But taxpayers can start submitting their returns before the deadline, she said, adding the earlier, the better.

“The earlier they do it the better because we will have more time to input all the returns,” Larson said.

“If people need their rebates or refunds in advance there are two loan programs available right now from the Bank of Saipan and Express Financial. You can bring a copy of your tax return and get a loan in anticipation of getting a rebate from us later in the year,” the Finance chief said.

She said the release of the rebates will be done at one time and not by batches. Taxpayers should receive their refunds or rebates in June, she added.