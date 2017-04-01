Zoning Office reminds poker arcades of relocation deadline

POKER parlors in residential villages will be shut down or be required to pay a $1,000 penalty per day if owners refuse to relocate to the designated areas on Saipan, Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said on Thursday.

She reminded poker operators that Saipan Local Law 18-5, enacted in 2013, requires poker arcades in residential village to relocate to an adult business park, tourist resort, mixed commercial, Garapan core, Garapan east or Beach Road zoning district.

Operators have until Oct. 15, 2017 to transfer.

“So they have at least seven months to prepare and relocate,” Ogumoro said, adding their office is willing to give operators the proper directions to the designated areas.

In an interview, she said about 20 poker establishment are now operating in the designated adult business sites, but there are still about 30 poker parlors in residential villages.

“The law has given them four years to prepare and relocate,” she added.

Prior to the enactment of the law, she said the zoning office and the board conducted a series of public outreach meetings in the villages.

“Concerns were raised regarding the negative impact of the operation of poker parlors which included domestic problems within families and drug-related activities in the villages, she said.

“So now we are again reminding poker operators to comply with the law.”

Under the law, the following are the districts where poker arcades can relocate:

• Within mixed commercial and tourist resort districts on lots abutting Beach Road from Chalan Msgr. Guerrero (Oleai) southward to Afetna Road (San Antonio).

• Within the mixed commercial district on lots abutting Chalan Pale Arnold Road (Middle Road) from Chalan Msgr. Guerrero (Oleai) northward to Commonwealth Drive (north of Taro Sue store)

• Beach Road Zoning district (from Atkins Kroll northward to YCO Do It Best Hardware)

• Garapan east (lots bounded by Beach Road, Orchid St., Micro Beach Road, and Chalan Pale Arnold)

• Garapan core (lots bounded by Beach Road, Orchid St., Micro Beach Road, and Coral Tree Avenue)

In addition, poker parlors must be 200 feet away from churches, schools, playgrounds, other poker arcades and Laundromats. They can also be within the Garapan core, Garapan east, Beach Road, tourist resort or mixed commercial zoning districts provided they are in a hotel with more than 20 rooms.