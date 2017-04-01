FBI conducts search at Imperial Pacific construction department office

A FEDERAL Bureau of Investigation evidence response team executed a search warrant Thursday on the 2nd floor of Kase II Building in Garapan where Best Sunshine/Imperial Pacific International’s construction department is located.

FBI closed access to the 2nd floor offices as early as 8 a.m., surprising many workers who were coming in for the morning shift.

The firms contracted by IPI to construct its hotel-casino project also have offices on the second floor, such as MCC International and Bei Li Da, but they are not the focus of the investigation, Variety learned.

A construction firm representative who declined to be identified told Variety that the federal investigation was triggered by a construction worker’s accidental death at the hotel-casino project site recently.

The CNMI Department or Labor was also conducting an investigation, Variety learned.

According to sources, different firms are contracted to perform the work in connection with each phase of the hotel-casino construction.

The worker who died was employed by one of the construction firms that IPI contracted for the final phase of the construction, Variety was told.

The worker died after falling from a scaffold on March 22, 2017.

The CNMI Department of Public Safety called the incident an “accidental death.”

Asked for comment on Thursday, FBI spokesman Michele Ernst said that “at this point, the FBI is not in a position to comment.”