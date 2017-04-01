Albert Taitano registered agent of CUC contractor

ACCORDING to its articles of incorporation, the registered agent of General Pacific Services Marianas Inc. is Albert Taitano.

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board wants to purchase an 8-to-10-megawatt diesel engine from GPSM.

The articles of incorporation indicated that Taitano’s mailing address is P.O Box 500953 on Saipan and that he is a U.S. citizen.

Asked if he is GPSM’s registered agent, CUC board member Albert Taitano said: “I’m not an agent.”

On Wednesday, when the CUC board voted on a motion to acquire a diesel engine from GPSM through direct purchase, Taitano recused himself from voting.

The articles of incorporation also showed that the officers of GPSM are Amellia R. Toelkes, president; Philip P. Roberto, vice president; and Kimberly M. Smith, treasurer-secretary.

Article V states that “the corporation shall have authority to issue an aggregate of 1,000 shares of common stocks voting at $10 per share, and no other class or classes of stock, for a total capitalization of $10,000.”

Asked for comment, Rep. Ed Propst said the CUC board members should disclose their relationship with GPSM.

If it is true that the company’s registered agent is the same Taitano who is on the CUC board then “there’s a conflict of interest,” Propst said.

“All along the board was negotiating with GPSM on behalf of CUC,” Propst said, adding that even Taitano if recused himself he will not get off the hook.

Propst said he also wants to know if CUC board chairwoman Adelina Roberto, who was authorized by the board to head the negotiation with GPSM for the procurement of the diesel engine, is related to Philip P. Roberto of GPSM.

“CUC board members cannot be willfully involved in a transaction that will benefit them. That’s corruption.”

The contract for the procurement of the diesel engine should be cancelled, Propst said, adding that with the support of other ratepayers he will initiate a taxpayer’s lawsuit against the CUC board.

“I am working on it right now. I am going to file an injunction and I will invite all CUC ratepayers to join me in the lawsuit. All they have to do is contact me if they are interested in joining the lawsuit.”

In a separate interview, House Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez said there is no emergency situation that would justify the need to purchase an $11.7 million diesel generator.

“What is the emergency? The setup does not look good in terms of the procurement and purchasing process. We have procurement laws and regulations to follow. There appears to be a conflict of interest on different levels. Again, it is a concern on our part and the public,” Villagomez said.

“If it benefits the people and it is a real emergency, then let it be done properly. As representatives of the people, we have to address the concerns of the public. There needs to be more transparency.”

Propst said it is a bad deal.

“It was rushed and the CUC board claims there’s an emergency. I don’t think so.

“No emergency exists. They can’t even set their story straight. They don’t even know exactly why we need to do an emergency purchase. It’s shameful that they’ve done so much during closed-door executive sessions and meetings and have cancelled several previous purchases or request for proposals, most especially the Integrated Resource Plan that the U.S. Department of the Interior funded. $500,000 was spent on that plan but it was cancelled by the CUC board. Apparently, they know better. What did happen was that some CUC board members went to Fiji and South Korea to look for generators.”

Propst noted that GPSM was incorporated in March 2016.

“A company that was just incorporated last year with shares valued at a total of $10,000 has secured a lucrative, multi-million dollar emergency purchase for a 10-megawatt generator. They have no real capital, they have no experience and they have no financial backing.”