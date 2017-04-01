BREAKING NEWS: FBI says it 'made an arrest'

MICHELE Ernst of the Guam Resident Agency, FBI Honolulu Field Office, issued the following statement to Variety on Saturday morning:

"The FBI conducted a search and made an arrest in response to the recent death of an individual working at the construction site of the Imperial Pacific Resort. The investigation is related to allegations of a federal violation of the workplace visa system, including reports the company was systematically harboring individuals who are out of status and in violation of federal statutes."

More details to follow.