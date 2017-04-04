Skywalker won’t be involved in this year’s Liberation festivities

SAIPAN Mayor David M. Apatang announced on Friday that his office and the Liberation Day Committee will not be working with the Skywalker Communications Group on this year’s Fourth of July/Liberation events.

“We’ve decided to go back to our old routine of Liberation activities,” the mayor told reporters in a media conference.

Skywalker is a Hong Kong advertising and event organizing company that spearheaded the well-received 2015 and 2016 Liberation festivities.

Apatang said Skywalker has reduced its manpower on Saipan because of the CW-1 situation, the federal cap on the hiring on nonresident workers.

But he said Skywalker will continue to bring in Chinese tourists to Saipan.

“We appreciate their contributions to the community,” the mayor said. “And we appreciate their generous partnership with us.”

With the mayor during the media conference on Friday were Skywalker Communications Group president Dr. Bo Hu, account director Sophia Alvarez, public relations and communications manager Rose Ada-Hocog, public relations manager Kiki Chen and the mayor’s special assistant Henry Hofschneider.

Alvarez said they had a “successful” working relationship with the mayor’s office for the last past two years.

“We will support them if they need our support again,” she added.





“It was very successful,” she said, referring to the 2015 and 2016 Liberation festivities, “and we are very proud of our accomplishments.”

Ada-Hocog said they will continue to support the mayor’s office and maintain a good relationship.

“Skywalker’s commitment, in honor of the partnership and friendship between [Skywalker president] Dr. Bo Hu and the mayor’s office, still stands despite the fact that we won’t be involved this year.”

For the past two years, she said Skywalker and the mayor’s office worked together harmoniously.

“We also appreciate the community for their acceptance of Skywalker,” she said, adding that Dr. Bo is passionate to continue his working relationship with the commonwealth.

“Saipan is home, so we will continue to do what we can to make sure the community is taken care of.”

In an interview, Hofschneider said they will ask Skywalker to provide a financial report for accounting purposes.

He said they will also try to secure the festival canopies, the light and sound equipment, and the stage provided by Skywalker.

But Apatang said it will be up to the Liberation Committee to decide whether to retain Skywalker’s setup at the festival grounds.