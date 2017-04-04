RB Camacho urges farmers, ranchers to support bill to reduce fees

RAMON B. Camacho is urging fellow local farmers, ranchers and grazers to attend Monday’s session of the House of Representatives, which starts at 1:30 p.m., and express their support for a bill that will reduce the grazing fee.

In a separate interview, Rep. Alice Igitol, who chairs the House Committee on Natural Resources, said the bill will reduce the grazing fee from $1,250 to its original amount, $50.

As of press time Sunday, the bill had not yet been listed on the Legislature’s website. Variety was also unable to learn who will introduce it.

Under the Department of Public Lands regulations, Camacho said farming is now limited to 2,000 square meters of public land that must be determined by DPL to be suitable for farming.

He said there’s also an annual fee of $250 for each temporary occupancy agreement aside from the $8 per square meter.

Moreover, there is a limit of 10,000 square meters per household of public land for grazing or livestock.