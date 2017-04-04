Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateTue, 04 Apr 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
The State of the Commonwealth Address

     

     

     

     

     

    Sunday, April 2, 2017-10:27:33P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Japanese restaurant burglarized

  • Print
03 Apr 2017
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

A RECENTLY opened Japanese restaurant on Plumeria Ave. in Garapan lost four cases of beer, a tip box and Japanese wine to thieves who broke into the establishment.

Click to enlarge
The Takeya Restaurant, located on Plumeria Avenue in Garapan, was burglarized on late Friday evening or early Saturday morning.
Broken pieces of glass are scattered on the floor of the restaurant. The small window beside the beer fridge was where the culprits forced their way into Takeya. Photos by Bryan Manabat
The Takeya Restaurant manager, who declined to be identified, said she found out about the forced entry when she came in at around 4:30 p.m. She said she immediately called the police.

She was not sure if the incident occurred on late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

The restaurant is behind Café at the Park, and a member of the restaurant staff said they opened on Jan. 30, 2017.

He said the burglars approached from an area at the back of an adjacent building, and gained entry through a small side window of the restaurant.

He noted that only a small child could get through the opening which was only about 2 feet wide.

According to the staffer, the restaurant is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant manager said it was her first time to experience a burglary.

“I am staying in Dandan village, and I heard about the store robbery there so I’m scared.”

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.