Japanese restaurant burglarized

A RECENTLY opened Japanese restaurant on Plumeria Ave. in Garapan lost four cases of beer, a tip box and Japanese wine to thieves who broke into the establishment.

The Takeya Restaurant manager, who declined to be identified, said she found out about the forced entry when she came in at around 4:30 p.m. She said she immediately called the police.

She was not sure if the incident occurred on late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

The restaurant is behind Café at the Park, and a member of the restaurant staff said they opened on Jan. 30, 2017.

He said the burglars approached from an area at the back of an adjacent building, and gained entry through a small side window of the restaurant.

He noted that only a small child could get through the opening which was only about 2 feet wide.

According to the staffer, the restaurant is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant manager said it was her first time to experience a burglary.

“I am staying in Dandan village, and I heard about the store robbery there so I’m scared.”