Car driven by tourist falls into ravine

A SPORTS car driven by a tourist fell into a ravine after missing the turn downhill from Suicide Cliff in Marpi on Friday.

One of the vehicle’s two passengers was taken to the Commonwealth Hospital emergency room.

Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services public information officer Derek Gersonde said they received a call from the 911 dispatch at 7:02 a.m. about an auto accident in Marpi.

Gersonde said responding emergency medical technicians found a sports car with three individuals at the scene.

According to Gersonde, the vehicle was heading down from Suicide Cliff when the driver failed to slow down resulting in the vehicle running off the road.

Gersonde said the driver and the front passenger had no injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital for a check-up, but the third individual, a 23-year-old female seated behind the driver complained of abdominal pain.

She also sustained bruises and abrasions on her shoulder and chest from the seatbelt as well as abrasions on her legs.

DFEMS took her to the hospital emergency room, Gersonde said.

In other news, Rep. Edwin Propst on Saturday called attention to a vehicle stuck in the sand after it illegally drove onto Susupe Beach near the Naked Fish.