Imperial Pacific casino is ready to open

IMPERIAL Pacific International says it is ready for the grand opening of casino operations in its $550 million resort hotel in Garapan.

“We are excited about getting this started and welcoming our guests at the front door,” Scott Morrow, casino table games director, told members of the media on Friday evening.

The casino covers a 140,000-square meter area and has 72 tables and 198 slot machines.

Its main building features the Beaux-Arts architectural style of the Casino de Monte-Carlo.





IPI said it is now waiting for the issuance of local clearances and permits.

The casino lobby has a three-tiered staircase and a 64-foot LED monitor that features views of beautiful scenery from around the world.

The casino, Morrow said, will have good ventilation, and gold is the dominant color of the ground floor.

Morrow said they have already started on construction of Phase 2 for a building that will have 350 suite rooms.

“We do not have de luxe or regular rooms. We will only have suite rooms,” he said, adding they will also have 15 villas.