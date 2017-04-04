CUC’s Roberto notarized contractor’s articles of incorporation

A DOCUMENT obtained by Variety indicates that Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board chairwoman Adelina Roberto, as a notary public, signed the articles of incorporation for General Pacific Services Marianas Inc. on March 23, 2016

Last week, Roberto and fellow CUC board members Eric San Nicolas and Joe Torres voted to acquire an 8-to-10-megawatt diesel generating plant system from GPSM which was incorporated in March 2016 with total shares valued $10,000.

The articles of incorporation also indicated that the company’s registered agent is Albert Taitano.

CUC board member Albert Taitano told Variety: “I’m not an agent.” Last week he recused himself from voting on the motion to purchase the diesel engine from GPSM. The purchase price is estimated to be over $11 million.

The company’s president is Amellia T. Toelkes, the wife of Robert Toelkes who previously offered to finance and/or sell a reverse-osmosis system to CUC. Robert Toelkes’s company, International Bridge Corp., declared bankruptcy recently.

The other officers of GPSM, according to the articles of incorporation, are Philip P. Roberto, vice president; and Kimberly M. Smith, treasurer-secretary.

As of press time Sunday, it was not known if Adelina Roberto is related to the GPSM vice president.

Variety tried but failed to get a comment from the CUC board chairwoman.

In an interview on Friday, CUC legal counsel James Sirok said: “CUC is in the process of negotiating the purchase of an engine on a cash basis.”

Asked what his legal advice to the board was in view of the possible conflicts of interest surrounding the procurement proposal, Sirok said: “I provide legal advice to CUC, the board of directors, and management of CUC — not to the public.”

He said the last board meeting was held on Wednesday, March 29.

“There has been no board discussion [since then],” he told Variety.

Asked if the CUC selection committee which reviewed the proposal of GPSM did not look into Taitano’s involvement in the company, Sirok replied: ”In the proposal submitted by GPSM, Albert Taitano was not disclosed as a representative for GPSM.”

In a previous interview, Sirok said “the board approved the contractor after considering the totality of proposals submitted which included background on all the entities involved.”

Variety learned that the House public utilities committee chaired by Rep. Francisco S. Dela Cruz wants to meet with CUC officials so they can shed more light on the acquisition of the diesel engine from GPSM.

In an open letter to the public (see page 11), Rep. Edwin Propst said he has asked the Office of the Public Auditor and the Office of the Attorney General to look into the controversy. “I sincerely hope they take action and work together in canceling this very questionable and secretive contract. I also urge Gov. Ralph Deleon Guerrero Torres to publicly comment on this contract and join me in urging OPA and the Office of the AG to launch a full investigation into this contract.”