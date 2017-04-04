Imperial Pacific issues statement

"IMPERIAL Pacific International has not received any Notice of Investigation from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"This statement is issued in the light of a statement issued on April 1, 2017 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"No employee of Imperial Pacific International has been arrested.

"Based on information available, the search and arrest was made against certain construction contractors and sub-contractors involved in the construction project in Garapan.

"Imperial Pacific has paid construction contractors requisite fees for processing needed applications for workers to work on the construction project.

"Imperial Pacific will continue to implement measures and consider additional measures to ensure compliance of local laws and regulations and to fulfil its contractual commitment to the community."