MVA chief urges feds to crack down on illegal aliens

MARIANAS Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion says like the governor, MVA is also asking federal authorities to go after “tourists” who end up illegally working in the CNMI.

In his State of the Commonwealth Address on Friday, Gov. Ralph Torres said the CNMI will do its part “to curtail the practice of illegal immigration into the commonwealth,” adding that “bringing in workers under the guise of being tourists harms the overall economy and it will not be tolerated.”

Concepcion said like the governor, MVA is “encouraging U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to crack down on this activity and deport those who are violating federal law.”

MVA, moreover, is also concerned about the number of tourists giving birth in the CNMI which, Concepcion said, is becoming an issue for the federal government.

“MVA strongly discourages our partners in the tourism industry from engaging in this type of behavior,” he added.

He noted that the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation’s health and vital statistics office reported that in 2015 there were 379 tourism births while in 2016 there were over 400. A majority of the mothers were visitors from China.

But Concepcion said “it is also important that we look at the entire picture to get a sense of what’s happening here — 400 plus tourists who gave birth here were less than half of 1 percent of the 200,000+ visitors from China we received last year. While the number 400 appears high, it’s minuscule compared to the total number of visitors we receive, and significantly smaller than the number of illegal immigrants and tourists giving birth in the 50 U.S. states.”

He said they will continue to work with airlines and tour agents to reduce the number of inadmissible persons coming to the Northern Marianas.

At the same time, Concepcion reiterated the importance of the visa-waiver program.

“We must do what we can to protect the program that allows China and Russia passport holders to visit the Marianas visa-free,” he said.

“We pledge to assist airlines, recognizing their limited ability to screen passengers beyond standard procedures upon ticketing or at the check-in counter….

“Overall we are very pleased with the State of the Commonwealth Address made by our honorable governor. We thank him for his continued support and we vow to work closely with him and the entire CNMI community to build a sustainable tourism industry,” Concepcion said.