Bill to penalize anyone who harbors undocumented aliens

04 Apr 2017
By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

REPRESENTATIVE Ivan Blanco has introduced House Bill 20-57 which will allow the CNMI Department of Labor to impose criminal penalties on anyone who tries to bring in and harbor illegal workers in the commonwealth.

From left, Rep. Angel Demapan, Senate President Arnold Palacios and Rep. Ivan Blanco pose for Variety following the governor’s State of the Commonwealth Address at the multi-purpose center, Friday. Photo by Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa
Gov. Ralph Torres in a statement on Sunday said he supports the legislation, adding that the CNMI government will not tolerate the practice of illegal entry into the commonwealth.

He said he favors taking a hard line against those who profit from this illegal practice.

According to H.B. 20-57, the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act authorizes the state and local enforcement of INA Section 274 to criminalize activities relating to the smuggling, transport or harboring of unauthorized aliens.

The bill states that officers of CNMI DOL can make an arrest if there is any violation relating to the illegal practice of hiring undocumented aliens.

The bill’s co-authors are Vice Speaker Janet Maratita, Rep. Donald Barcinas, Rep. BJ Attao and House Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez.

