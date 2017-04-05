CNMI Labor sanctions Imperial Pacific for late filing of required documents

THE local Department of Labor sanctioned Imperial Pacific International for failing to file required documents on time.

DOL sanctioned the Saipan casino investor $1,000 but it was suspended for a year, provided that IPI, which is doing business as Best Sunshine International, complies with the regulations.

Hearing Officer Jerry Cody in an order dated March 27 stated that IPI failed to submit its quarterly total workforce listing in a timely manner.

During a hearing on March 21, IPI admitted that it had neglected to file its total workforce listing for the 4th quarter of 2016 on or before the Jan. 31, 2017 due date.

But IPI lawyer Kelley Butcher said the delay “was an oversight due to the holiday season and illnesses in the workforce rather than a deliberate attempt…to circumvent the law.”

IPI filed the documents on March 10, 2017.

According to Cody, the suspended fine of $1,000 will be reinstated if IPI fails to comply with the terms of the order or if it commits other reporting violations.