April is Chamorro and Carolinian Cultural and Indigenous Heritage Month

TO help preserve and promote the languages and cultural heritage of the islands, a proclamation designating April as Chamorro and Carolinian Cultural and Indigenous Heritage Month was signed by education officials on Monday at Kagman Elementary School.

Board of Education acting Chairwoman Janice Tenorio, who was with BOE member Herman T. Guerrero and acting Commissioner of Education Lucretia Borja, said they brought the celebration to the school “because this is the perfect place to educate the students and instill in them the value of keeping their local languages and culture alive.”

Jonas M. Barcinas, program manager of the Public School System’s Chamorro and Carolinian Language and Heritage Studies, said “the month-long celebration will be an effective way to help the youth understand their identity and be motivated to speak their native tongue.”

He added, “The community should start taking this seriously. If we don’t speak Chamorro and then 30 years from now, when we start saying we need to protect it — it might be too late.”

PSS has a mandate to teach the local languages in schools, but Barcinas said learning should not stop in school.





“We need our elders and parents to help strengthen our culture and our local languages.

“I do not agree that if the kids do not speak English they are not smart and when they speak the native languages they are not intelligent. I totally disagree with that.”

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang also encouraged teachers and students to keep local culture alive.

“We need to continue our traditions here on the islands and continue to speak Chamorro and Carolinian,” he said.

Barcinas said everyone is encouraged to wear island-wear — mumus or mestisas for girls — every Friday for the entire month of April.

On April 27 and 28, the schools will have fiesta-style events that showcase Chamorro and Carolinian cultural songs and dances with the manamko’, storytelling, arts and crafts, weaving and beadmaking activities, traditional medicine, traditional food and recipes.