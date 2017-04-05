House Ways and Means chairman: More revenue means more funding to pay government obligations

WITH the increase in government revenue projections, House and Ways Committee Chairman Angel Demapan is optimistic that they will be able to pay the CNMI’s long-standing obligations.

The governor in his State of the Commonwealth Address on Friday said he will submit a budget that is $24.1 million more than the government’s current spending level.

According to Demapan, the main focus will be to fund the government’s current programs and services.

“But we will also look at how to reduce our debts and other obligations. We have pledged that when revenue increases and becomes available we will ensure fiscal responsibility and pay down our debts and obligations,” Demapan said.

He noted that the governor, in his State of the Commonwealth Address, expressed support for allotting the entire $15 million casino gaming license fee to the retirees.

Rep. Blas Jonathan Attao, in a separate interview, said he is glad that the governor supports the intent of House Bill 20-28 which Attao introduced and is now with the House Ways and Means Committee.

Demapan said under current law, $15 million of the license fee goes to the retirees and the three islands: “$2 million goes to the retirees of Rota, $2 million to the retirees of Tinian and $10 million to the retirees of Saipan. There was a shortfall for the Saipan pension last year so we gave up the $1 million that we dedicated to the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation. That $1 million went to the Saipan retirees. We will continue to address any shortfall and, in an effort to do that, my bill, H.B. 20-15, states that any pension shortfall can be taken from casino gross tax collections — that provision will ensure that the payment for retirees will never have a shortfall.”

As for Attao’s bill, Demapan said it is similar to H.B. 20-15.

“However,” he added, “there is a constitutional issue with it and that’s why the committee moved H.B. 20-15 forward and we are hopeful that the Senate will act on it as it will help a lot of programs and ensure that the retirees’ pension will not be compromised.”