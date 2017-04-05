IT&E reaches out to Kagman

IN response to requests from community members, IT&E opened its fifth all-service store in Kagman on Monday.

Jim Oehlerking, IT&E chief executive officer, said the Kagman store is the company’s way of reaching out to their subscribers and extending their services to the community.

“We have been doing a lot of technology work in the CNMI — cell sites, LTE, network upgrading. We are now trying to focus on our customer service. The technology is great, but we have to deal with our customers’ need and their convenience.”





Janice Tenorio, IT&E’s customer service manager, said their Kagman store will provide convenience and accommodate their customers who live in the north.

“We see the need to set up a store here. We need to expand and provide convenience to the folks in Kagman. They get up early and go to work, and by the time they manage to visit the main office to pay their bills, it is already closed,” she said.

One of their customers is septuagenarian Victoria Quitano who used to drive all the way to Chalan Laulau to pay for her internet and phone connection. She lives in As Teo.





IT&E president Ricky Delgado said it is high time that they put up a store in Kagman which, he added, continues to grow in terms of population.

IT&E CNMI marketing coordinator Daisy Demapan said they also offer a Lifeline Assistance Program for beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program as well as those who receive Supplemental Security Income or are on Medicaid.

For more information, call her at 285-3583 or email daisy.demapan@itehq.net.