Senate to conduct oversight hearing on CUC

SENATOR Sixto Igisomar has scheduled an oversight hearing on the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s various projects and proposals including its controversial plan to purchase an $11 million diesel generator from a company that appears to have links to certain CUC board members.

Igisomar, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Utilities, Transportation and Communication, set the oversight hearing for Tuesday, April 11, at 9 a.m. in the Senate chamber.

In a letter to acting CUC Executive Director William B. Gilmore dated April 3, Igisomar required the board and management team to be present for the oversight hearing.

He reminded them of the documents he asked CUC to provide his committee on March 31, 2017.

These included documents associated with requests for proposals for various CUC projects, proposals submitted to CUC, board minutes, notice of awards, information on the contractors, the bidding and award process, the date of the awards, the terms and conditions of the contracts, including the costs of the projects, change orders, final costs and copies of any executed or proposed agreements.

Igisomar wants copies of these documents submitted to his office before April 7, 2017.

In a phone interview on Monday night, Rep. Ed Propst said he was glad to hear that the senators are calling for an oversight hearing to discuss the controversy involving CUC’s plan to purchase a diesel generator from General Pacific Services Marianas Inc.

“I look forward to that oversight hearing. I will be there to listen to their questions and the responses of the CUC board and management. I hope the senators will ask the right questions that will disclose some important facts about this questionable deal,” Propst said.

He said the House Committee on Public Utilities and Communications chaired by Rep. Frank Dela Cruz will meet with CUC officials on Tuesday, April 4, but the exact time of the meeting had not been disclosed.

In an April 3, 2017 email to CUC legal counsel James Sirok, Propst said: “[The Office of the Public Auditor and [the Office of the Attorney General] are fully aware of the conflicts of interest involving CUC board members and GPSM, as well as several meetings that occurred between GPSM and its president Amellia Toelkes outside of official CUC board meetings…. I urge you to advise your CUC board members about the conflicts and their failure to disclose such conflicts and to advise them not to go forward with this purchase….”

Gov. Ralph Torres in a statement on Monday said:

“In the formation of Public Law 19-75, which appropriated funds to pay CHCC’s delinquent utility bills, I advocated for…funding to be used in the direct purchase of a new generator to replace engine #8. That remains my interest and I continue to urge the CUC board to make a direct purchase for the generator, using the already appropriated funds, in a manner that is transparent to the community.

“I am closely monitoring the ongoing discussions of the board and look forward to them taking action that will have the best interests of the ratepayers in mind and that offers transparency to the people.”