DLNR secretary passes away

DEPARTMENT of Lands and Natural Resources Secretary Richard B. Seman suffered a fatal heart attack at his house on early Tuesday morning. He was 55.

A Mass will be held every day at 6 p.m. at St. Jude Church followed by a rosary.

Gov. Ralph Torres, in a statement, expressed “profound sadness” upon learning that the DLNR secretary had passed away.

“Today,” the governor added, “we remember a public servant and environmentalist who deeply cared for our land and our ocean, so that our children, grandchildren and future generations can enjoy our islands natural beauty for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Lorraine, his children and grandchildren.”

Senate President Arnold I. Palacios, for his part, said:

“I am saddened and shocked by the sudden passing of my friend Richard Seman…. It was not too long ago when Richard and I were reminiscing about the many years we have known each other, and of our common passion in preserving and protecting our environment and our natural resources, and how that has strengthened our friendship.

“Richard was a good man, well respected and a fond friend to many. I will miss his sense of humor and his calls. I will miss my friend. May he rest in peace.

“On behalf of the members of the Senate and our families, I wish to convey our deepest condolences to Richard’s family, his wife Lorraine; to his children, Vinycia, Richard, John, Anthony and Lorisha; to his grandchildren and to all his friends and families. May they find peace and comfort in God’s love during their time of mourning.”

Rep. Joseph Deleon Guerrero said he was shocked when he learned the sad news.

He said he last saw Seman during the governor’s State of the Commonwealth Address at the multi-purpose center on Friday.

“We talked and shared things and we had fun reminiscing,” Deleon Guerrero said.

“It’s really a great loss to the commonwealth. He was not only a former colleague of mine [in the House of Representatives] but a personal friend. We go a long way back together. We were classmates in junior high at Mount Carmel. And even when we grew up, we had a very good working relationship. When he was the director of Fish and Wildlife, I was the director of the Historic Preservation Office. He was always a joy to work with, and I will truly miss him — he will be greatly missed.”

Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero said Seman “was a very humble person and very knowledgeable.”

He added, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family. I know, this is a very difficult time for them”

Another former classmate of Seman, Rep. Frank Dela Cruz, said: “It’s sad to hear about the passing of a former colleague. On behalf on my family, I would like to extend my sincerest condolences to the family in these trying times. He was a good friend of mine, a good colleague and a classmate. I will miss him.”

Rep. Ivan Blanco said: “I am still in shock after learning of Secretary Richard Seman’s passing. I pray for Lorraine, the children, and the family. The Blanco family is with them during their time of bereavement. We lost an influential leader today.”

In a separate interview, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang said Seman was a good partner of the municipal government.

He said Seman was also a friend who always found time to help the mayor’s office.

“Richard knew how to turn a ‘maybe yes’ answer to a ‘definite yes,’ and he made sure his support was always based on the principle that the general public should and ought to benefit first before anyone else,” the mayor said.

He said his office worked with Seman to identify public land for the proposed new animal shelter after Typhoon Soudelor destroyed the Lower Base facility.

He said Seman also worked without delay in granting the mayor’s office permission to identify a portion of DLNR’s As Perdido property that the mayor’s office could use.

“We are saddened by his sudden passing. And we wish his family strength and understanding in their time of mourning and healing,” the mayor said.

Special assistant to the mayor Henry Hofschneider said he was Seman’s special assistant when Seman was DLNR secretary during the administration of then-Gov. Juan N. Babauta.

“I have lost a friend. But I am sure he is now resting in peace in God’s Kingdom,” Hofschneider said.

(With Junhan B. Todiño)