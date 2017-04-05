DLNR Secretary Richard Seman passes away

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres issued the following statement, Tuesday morning:

"It is with profound sadness that we have learned of the passing of Department of Lands and Natural Resources Secretary Richard Benavente Seman. On behalf of Lt. Governor Hocog and his family and of a grateful Commonwealth, Diann and I convey our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him dearly.

"Secretary Seman dedicated his life to the preservation and protection of our environment, serving the CNMI in multiple capacities, most notably as a Representative in the 18th Northern Marianas Commonwealth Legislature, Director of Fish and Wildlife, Director of Agriculture, and as the Secretary of Lands and Natural Resources.

"His love for the environment extended to his work outside government as well. He served as President of the Northern Marianas Fisherman Marketing Association and was the Publisher and Editor for Marianas Fishing Magazine, based in Guam. He was also very passionate in conducting educational outreach for our students to foster a sense of environmental stewardship within our community.

"Today, we remember a public servant and environmentalist, who deeply cared for our land and our ocean, so that our children, grandchildren, and generations down can enjoy our islands’ natural beauty for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Lorraine, his children, and grandchildren."

Variety learned that Seman, 55, had a heart attack early Tuesday morning. More details to follow.