Public market to open plant nursery soon

AS part of the CNMI Farmers Cooperative Association’s advocacy to encourage backyard farming and increase local farming capacity, its members will soon launch a nursery at the public market in Garapan, cooperative acting president Ramon B. Camacho said.

Click to enlarge

He said they have set aside some space outside the public market for the nursery where they will grow eggplant, bell pepper, citrus, tangerine and other vegetables and fruits.

“People can buy nursery plants so they can immediately plant them on their farms or in their backyards,” Camacho said, adding that the cooperative will be selling seeds as well.

“This public market will be a one-stop shop for farmers,” he said.

The cooperative, he added, will invite garden plant growers to join the venture.

“We will do the maintenance and watering of the plants,” he said.

The funding for the nursery project will be taken from the $3,000 in leftover funds from the public market renovation allotment, he added.