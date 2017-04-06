Rep. John Paul Sablan wants to give poker establishments more time to relocate

REPRESENTATIVE John Paul Sablan has introduced a local measure to extend for two years the deadline for the relocation of poker establishments in residential villages on Saipan.

He said the poker arcades should be given more time to look for land or commercial buildings where they can relocate.

A similar measure was introduced in the previous Legislature, but lawmakers did not act on it.

Sablan’s House Local Bill 20-12 proposes to amend Section 1210 (b) of the Saipan Zoning Law of 2013 as amended by Saipan Local law 18-5.

Under current law, poker establishments located in residential villages must be relocated to designated areas by Oct. 15, 2017. But poker arcades that opened in residential areas before the regulations took effect are exempted from the relocation rule.

Still, Sablan said around 50 poker parlors will be affected, “and we might lose revenues — we are looking here at $2 million in revenues from the poker industry.”

He added, “For me, it’s alarming, because right now, every poker machine pays a $12,000 license fee annually and $6,000 of the $12,000 goes to the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation and $6,000 goes to the general fund. Those funds support our SHEFA [scholarship] program for our students, the Flame Tree Arts Festival, the Little League and Zoning Office operations.”

He said “if these revenues are lost, where are we going to get funding to support these programs?”

He said Saipan’s improving economy has also caused investors to move into commercial buildings in areas where poker arcades must relocate.

“So this is causing difficulties for the poker arcades that need to move out of the villages. That’s why I feel that they need more time to look for a building or a lot, and I think two years should be enough time.”